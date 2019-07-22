Bruce Richard Brodmerkel, 61, of Derry Township passed away Thursday.
Born Dec. 1, 1957, in Butler, he was the son of Bruce A. and Donna (Jameson) Brodmerkel.
Bruce was employed by PACE Industries as a CNC machine operator.
He enjoyed walking, outdoor activities, hunting, camping, bicycle rides and time with his cat, McDougal.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Brodmerkel of White Oak and Kate Brodmerkel of Washington, Pa.; his father, Bruce A. Brodmerkel of Sugar Creek, Pa.; two brothers, Curt Brodmerkel (Rhiannan) of Karns City and Chris Brodmerkel (Rebeca) of Homosassa, Fla.; two sisters, Beth Beeler (Dick) of Saxonburg and Lori Kwasnicka (Eric) of Louisville, Ohio; an aunt, Carole Brodmerkel of Saxonburg; six nephews; and one niece.
Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Brodmerkel, who died in 2008.
BRODMERKEL - Family of Bruce Richard Brodmerkel, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCabe Funeral Home, 300 West 3rd Avenue, Derry, PA, 15627.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chicora.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 22, 2019