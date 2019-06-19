Butler Eagle

Bruce William Miller Jr.

Bruce William Miller Jr., 46, of Terrell, Texas, passed away on June 1 in Dallas, Texas.
He was born on July 10, 1972, in Butler, to Bruce Sr. and Irene Miller.
Bruce was a heavy equipment operator and former K-9 officer in North Carolina.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Bonnie K. Miller; his parents of Butler; two sons, Ethan and Jacob Miller of East Brady; and two sisters, Cheri Conoran and Kristie Pletcher.
MILLER - A memorial service for Bruce William Miller Jr., who died Saturday, June 1, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, with Pastor Todd Marino officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019
