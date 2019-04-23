Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Thomas Scheller. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Bryan Thomas Scheller, 34, of Valencia passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at his home.

Born on Jan. 11, 1985, in McCandless Township, he was the son of Kathryn Dorsey Scheller and Thomas E. Scheller.

Bryan graduated from Mars High School in 2003 and earned his bachelor's degree from Robert Morris University in 2009.

He worked as a senior analyst for GNC in Pittsburgh.

He attended both Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church and St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are his parents, Kathryn "Kathy" Dorsey Scheller (Mike Spreng) of Middlesex Township, and Thomas Scheller (Lavaughn Molnar) of Mars; a sister, Kristin Scheller (fiancé, Mike Randolph) of Middlesex Township; his brothers, Nicholas (Amanda) Spreng of Middlesex Township, and Michael D. (Tori) Spreng of Middlesex Township.

He was the nephew of Phil Dorsey of West Virginia, Albert (Karen) Scheller of Lancaster Township, William (Mary) Scheller of Butler, Richard (Sandy) Scheller of Zelienople, and Mary (Leo) McLaughlin of McCandless Township.

He is also survived by many loving cousins.

SCHELLER - Family and friends of Bryan Thomas Scheller, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, with a blessing service at 8:30 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

