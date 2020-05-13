Burton L. Fleming
1940 - 2020
Burton L. Fleming, 80, of West Sunbury, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born Feb. 24, 1940, in West Sunbury, Burton was the son of the late Ralph Wilson Fleming and Bertha Ruth McKissick.
Burton graduated from Moniteau High School in 1958, before beginning his career as a barber and business owner.
He married his high school sweetheart in 1961, and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, with multiple deployments aboard the USS Terrebonne Parish (LST-1156) out of Norfolk, Va., before returning home for the birth of his daughter.
He enjoyed a long and happy marriage with his wife of 58 years, Judith, and was a loving and devoted father.
His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, ballroom dancing and stained-glass projects.
Burton was a member of First United Methodist Church in Butler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, who passed away in February 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his son, Raymond, of Lexington Park, Md.; and his loyal companion, "Peanut."
FLEMING - In light of recent events, the family of Burton L. Fleming, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will have a private funeral service Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with Pastor Hannah Loughman presiding.
Following the service, there will also be a private interment ceremony at Concord Cemetery, Concord Township, Butler. Live-streaming will also be available. Please contact the family for instructions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Moniteau High School, Ralph Fleming Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to "Ralph Fleming Scholarship Fund" and mail to Moniteau High School, Attn: Laura Kleemock, 1810 West Sunbury Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.
