Byron S. Mable Jr., 63, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 26, 1956, in Stamford, Conn., he was a son of the late Byron S. Mable Sr. and the late Doris H. Cowell Mable.

He was the vice president for Metalized Ceramics, where he dedicated 45 years of service.

He attended Community Alliance Church in Butler.

He was a collector of antique toys.He enjoyed bowling, dancing and admired the Marine Corps, along with aviation. He was a movie enthusiast, enjoyed music and was a tremendous singer. He had a great admiration for the performing arts.

Surviving are his wife, Xiao Ping Mable; a son, Emmett Woodruff;a grandson, Gregory Houston;his great-grandchildren, Byron and Chianne Houston; his brother, Edward (Amy) Mable of North Washington;and his stepbrother, Glenn (Gail) Jensen of Florida.

He is also survived by two nephews, Randy (Kat) Bailey of Connecticut, and Clint Jensen of Tarentum; three nieces, Brianna (Jesse) Mellish, Kelly (Robert) Mikita and Angela (James) Buss, all of Butler; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan; his sister, Susan Pipher; and his long time companion, Barbara Houston.

MABLE - Friends of Byron S. Mable Jr.,who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4and 6 to 8 p.m. Sundayat Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park.

