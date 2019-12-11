C. Clair Martin, 90, of Slippery Rock, Scott Township, Lawrence County, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
He was born April 19, 1929, in Scott Township, Lawrence County, to Clifford R. Martin and Hazel Double Martin.
He married Betty A. Kuhlber on Aug. 25, 1951, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2008.
Clair was a self-employed dairy farmer. He served as Scott Township supervisor for over 43 years, beginning with his first term of office in 1976. He was well-known for the pride he took in work on the farm as well as attending to the township interests, particularly for carefully maintaining the mowing of the road berms.
He was a lifelong member of the Plain Grove Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and served on the endowment committee.
He was a former member of the Scott Township Fire Department.
He restored and collected antique tractors and was a member of the Pennsylvania Antique Tractor Pullers Association.
He enjoyed gardening and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandsons.
Survivors include his sons, Jerry E. (Marsha) Martin of Slippery Rock, and Dennis R. Martin of New Castle; a daughter, Linda E. (Tom) Wilson of New Castle; five grandchildren, Ed Stoner Jr. and David Stoner of New Castle, Brad (Katie) Wilson of Denmark, Wis., Allyson (Luke) Garrett of Gordonsville, Va., and Shane Wilson of Louisa, Va.; and four great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion and Sam; his sisters, Genevieve Hogg and Lillian Martin; and a granddaughter, Crystal Stoner.
MARTIN - The family of C. Clair Martin, who died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Plain Grove Presbyterian Church, 626 Plain Grove Road, Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Dr. F. Stanley Keehlwetter, pastor of the church, presiding.
Interment will be in South Plain Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plain Grove Presbyterian Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019