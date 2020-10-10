C. Curtis Wible, 82, of Butler passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born April 30, 1938, in Penn Township, he was the son of William Wible and Martha Maharg Wible.
Curt was a graduate of Penn Township High School and Penn State University.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer.
Surviving are his wife, Colleen Schaffner Wible, whom he married April 25, 1970; three sons, Gary (Karen) Wible of Butler, Daniel (Lisa) Wible of Butler, and Dale (Emily) Wible of Butler; two daughters, Julie (Eric) Maurer of Cowansville, and Christine (David) McKinney of New Galilee, Pa.; four sisters, Martha, Alice, Janet and Gladys; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roger; and two sisters, Eleanor and Catherine.
WIBLE - Private family services for C. Curtis Wible, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Interment was held at Brownsdale Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the local FFA or local 4-H.
.