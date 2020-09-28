1/1
C. Dale "Dale" Gibson
C. Dale Gibson, 92, of Prospect died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Dale was born March 14, 1928, in Isle and was the son of Charles and Ella Smith Gibson.

He was a 1945 graduate of Slippery Rock High School and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.

Dale retired as a supervisor from Butler Floor and Tile after 44 years.

Dale was a Gold Card Member of the Local 500 Carpenters Union. He was a former member of the Lads and Lassies Bowling League, and Stoughton's Couples Golf League.

He was an avid hunter and gardener and very proud to have voted in every election since he was eligible.

Dale was always there to lend a hand to everyone.

Survivors include three sons, Patric L. Gibson of Florida, Daniel (Jody) Gibson of Fla. and Todd (Cyndie) Gibson of Prospect; two daughters, Cathleen (David) Johnson of Prospect and Suzanne (Les) Twentier of Cranesville; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Roxbury Gibson, whom he married March 13, 1948 and died Aug. 13, 2018; two brothers, Clair and Paul; and one sister, Myrtle.

Gibson - There will be no public visitation for C. Dale Gibson, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

A private family graveside Service will be held and burial will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Company.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
