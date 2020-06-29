My father , Harvey Texter, had such great respect for Cal ..Cal was his basketball coach in high school at Hooker ... last summer I took him to Cabot to visit Cal and it made my Dad so happy ! Also for my Mom and Dads 50th wedding anniversary- 14 years ago last Saturday ( June 27th) .. Cal came and surprised them .. they were so pleased he made the effort to attend ...My Dad passed away 2 months ago ... and I was always grateful I took the time to get him to visit last summer ... Cal will always be fondly remembered by my family .. our thoughts and prayers with all of you during this time of sorrow

Judy Texter Zedreck

Friend