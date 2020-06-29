Calvin Lee Stevens, 96, of Karns City, having lived a long and fulfilling life, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2020.
Calvin was a loving and kind man of God, a son, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend.
He was born June 17, 1924, in Erico, Pa., as one of the eight boys and one girl of Walter Lee and June Mahood Stevens.
At a young age, he moved with his family to Karns City, where he lived all of the remaining years of his life.
Calvin was a caring and dedicated man, helping his family and others throughout their lives. He always put others ahead of himself, looked for their positives, and never judged his fellow man. He was generous in all aspects, giving of his time, gifts and finances. As a prelude to his later life, while in high school, he was chosen for the American Legion Good Citizenship award.
In his younger days, he and his seven brothers and father formed a baseball and basketball team that competed in the local area. He excelled in athletics and during his senior year at Fairview Township-Karns City High School, he was offered an opportunity to play baseball with the New York Yankees upon his graduation.
At that time however, the need for strong young men to serve in World War II took precedent and he enlisted in the U.S. Army 63rd Infantry Division 263rd Combat Engineers Battalion. Calvin served proudly in Germany and France, earning a Bronze Star for his bravery and his part in saving the lives of many comrades, who were ambushed behind enemy lines. He later wrote of his World War II experiences, a part of his legacy and gift to his family.
After the end of the war, he enrolled at Slippery Rock College, where he earned two baccalaureate degrees in biology and health-physical education. He lettered in baseball and basketball. He later earned two master's degrees at the University of Pittsburgh in counseling psychology and in physical education, and additionally completed postgraduate studies at Syracuse University.
After completion of his undergraduate education, Calvin married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Foss Stevens. He was a dedicated husband throughout their 61 years of marriage, providing attentive and loving care, before the end of her life.
Calvin began his professional career in education, teaching and coaching basketball at Concord High School in Hooker, Pa. He subsequently taught and served as a guidance counselor in the Moniteau and Karns City school districts.
He quietly cared greatly about students, and tirelessly made himself available after work hours, during evenings, weekends and on vacations. After his retirement, he volunteered his time to assist the high school basketball teams with their shooting skills.
Calvin was the owner and operator of the Petroleum Valley Printery, which he inherited from his father-in-law. He continued hand setting type for many years, until modernization happened in the industry.
Calvin served several community organizations, including the Butler County Planning Commission, the committee of educators that helped establish Butler County Community College, the Butler County Blood Bank and the American Heart Association.
A lifelong member of Karns City United Methodist Church, he served as a lay minister, speaking at over 35 different churches in Western Pennsylvania. He taught Sunday school for more than 50 years, and served on numerous church committees.
Calvin was a lifelong member of Ridgeview/St. Jude golf courses. He greatly enjoyed the time he had with his wife and friends, as they golfed in leagues and other events. He was often the organizer of golf trips and tournaments, and was known for his par rounds at his annual visits to Oakmont Country Club.
He was a lover of local history, postal history and poetry. Because of these interests, volumes of family memorabilia have been preserved.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Debra Pincek and Elizabeth "Betsy" Stevens, both of Butler; his grandson, Jonathan (Ashley White) Pincek of Staunton, Va.; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Foss Stevens; all of his brothers, Walter, Carl, John, William, Robert, Paul and Bernard; his sister, Marjorie Stevens Bailey; all of his in-laws; and two nephews.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to each person of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, and Good Samaritan Hospice, for their excellent care of Calvin.
STEVENS - Friends of Calvin Lee Stevens, who died Sunday, June 28, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Glenn Kohlhepp, former pastor of Karns City United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Should friends desire, because of Calvin's dedication to education and students, memorial gifts may be made in the name of Calvin Stevens to the Butler County Community College Education Fund, P.O. Box 1203, Butler, PA 16003, where a scholarship is being established in his name.
For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.