Carey William "Bill" Lindsay, 75, of Butler passed away Wednesday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.Born Oct. 24, 1943, in Mexico, Mo., he was a son of the late Carey E. Lindsay and Elizabeth N. (Crawford) Lindsay.Bill was a sales manager for Foreign Traffic Import Sales & Service.He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ann Daniels Lindsay, whom he married Jan. 4, 2004; his sister, Ann (Don) Rebele of Columbus, Ohio; two nieces; one nephew; and his in-laws, David (Nancy) Daniels of Meridian.LINDSAY - A complete obituary for Carey William "Bill" Lindsay, who died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, will appear in the Butler Eagle at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com