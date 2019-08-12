Carey William "Bill" Lindsay, 75, of Butler passed away Wednesday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.
Born Oct. 24, 1943, in Mexico, Mo., he was a son of the late Carey E. Lindsay and Elizabeth N. (Crawford) Lindsay.
Bill was a sales manager for Foreign Traffic Import Sales & Service.
He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ann Daniels Lindsay, whom he married Jan. 4, 2004; his sister, Ann (Don) Rebele of Columbus, Ohio; two nieces; one nephew; and his in-laws, David (Nancy) Daniels of Meridian.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019