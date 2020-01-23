Carl B. Heinlein, 89, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Born Dec. 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Carl W. and Mathilda (Freismuth) Heinlein.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and wildlife.
Carl was an employee of Cardello Electric for over 40 years.
He was an original member of North Side Sportsmen's Club, and St. Ferdinand Parish.
He also enjoyed playing softball, Pittsburgh sports, and spending time with his dog, Dingo.
He was the beloved husband of Karen A. (Kuhn) Heinlein, whom he married on June 15, 1963; the loving father of Carl W. (Lori) Heinlein; grandpap of Zachary and Benjamin; and the brother of Donald (Shirley) Heinlein and the late Rosemarie Soltis.
He is also survived by his in-laws, Deborah Miller, Kimberly Riddle and James (Lori) Kuhn; his nieces and nephews, Amy (Dave), Eric (Carissa), Cory, Dana, Trevor, Carol, Kathy, Lori, Donald, Susie, Mark, Sheri, James, Carlan and Tommy; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Jacob, Abraham and Ruth Nabor, Sarah and Patrick Patterson, and Iris Jean Riddle.
HEINLEIN - Family and friends of Carl B. Heinlein, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Ferdinand Church.
Interment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020