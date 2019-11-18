Carl F. Reeder Jr., 78, of Euclid, passed away Saturday at West Penn Hospital.
Carl was born on May 25, 1941, in Grove City. He was the son of the late Carl F. Reeder Sr. and the late Margaret I. Crouch Reeder.
Carl was of the Protestant faith and retired from ARMCO Steel after 43 years of service.
Carl loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. Making knives was a favorite pastime. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his family.
Carl is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Bev Sutton Reeder, whom he married Nov. 18, 1959; two daughters, Kelli (Jeff) Anderson of Lewistown, Pa., and Carla (Eric) Boben of West Sunbury; and four grandchildren, Sydney and Derek Boben, Zachary Anderson and his girlfriend, Benet, and Zane Anderson.
Carl is also survived by one sister, Margaret "Peggy" McGallis of Claytonia, Pa.; one sister-in-law, Connie Reeder of Claytonia, Pa.; two brothers, Joseph Reeder of Butler and Jack (Alice) Reeder of Claytonia, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by one brother, Gib Reeder, and an infant brother.
REEDER - Friends of Carl F. Reeder Jr., who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Britton of the West Sunbury United Nazarene Church officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Please visit www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019