Service Information
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA
16117
(724)-758-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
Mr. Carl J. Castellani, 88, formerly of Ellport passed away on Tuesdayat St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating.
Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church before 10:50 a.m. Friday to conduct full military honors.
Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
