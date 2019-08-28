Mr. Carl J. Castellani, 88, formerly of Ellport passed away on Tuesdayat St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
CASTELLANI - Visitation for Mr. Carl J. Castellani, who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, ELLWOOD CITY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating.
Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church before 10:50 a.m. Friday to conduct full military honors.
Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019