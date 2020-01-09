Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl J. Martynuska. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Prayer Service 2:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl J. "Marty" Martynuska, 79, of Slippery Rock passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at VA Butler Healthcare Medical Center.

Carl, one of 10 children, was born on July 1, 1940, in Lilly, Pa., and was the son of the late Martin and Anna (Klayko) Martynuska.

Carl graduated from Cresson Joint High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, where he served in the military police corps, until his discharge in 1963.

Following his discharge from the Army, Carl became a Pennsylvania State Police officer and traveled with the state police rodeo. He was assigned to the Butler Pennsylvania State Police barracks, where he worked for 28 years until his retirement in 1992.

Carl was named Pennsylvania State Policeman of the Year and was a longtime leader of the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet program for youths. He was well known as "Trooper Marty" while he served as safety education officer, visiting area schools.

Carl was a member of American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, and the FOP Lodge of Meridian.

Carl was an avid hunter. He enjoyed watching Penn State football with his family, and entertaining others with his unique sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Carbaugh Martynuska of Slippery Rock; his children, Thomas (Carol) Martynuska of Wexford, Maria (Mark) Mascari of Cranberry Township, Michele (Barry) Murray of Harmony; and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Julia, Mia, RJ and Jack.

He is also survived by two sisters, Alice and Barbara; and three brothers, Walter, Ray and Tony.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Trudy and Clara; and his brothers, Charles and Martin.

MARTYNUSKA - Family and friends of Carl J. "Marty" Martynuska, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. John Baver officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

