Carol J. Young, 72, of Saxonburg passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born April 27, 1947, in Sherman Valley, Pa., she was the daughter of Emerson Faggard and Stella May Young Swauger.
Carol was a homemaker and a carrier for the Butler Eagle for many years. She was a member of Tri-County Country Music Association and the Saxonburg Sister City Society.
Surviving are her companion, Peter Watt of Saxonburg; her daughter, Tammi (Steven) Thinnes of Saxonburg; her brother, Wayne Swauger of Grantsville, Md.; and her grandchildren, Maura and Sam Thinnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ernest "George" Hall; and an infant.
YOUNG - Friends of Carol J. Young, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, where services will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hopewell, Bedford County.
Memorial donations may be made to the Saxonburg Borough-Mulhausen Sister City Society.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020