Carl J.D. Succop, 66, of Butler passed away on Sunday at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 11, 1952, in Pittsburgh, and was a son of the late William Gilbert Succop and the late Gladys Marie Deering Succop.

Carl was a graduate of Shady Side Academy and received his B.A. in applied science and a B.S. in metallurgical engineering from Lehigh University.

He worked as vice president of sales at the American Roller Bearing.

Carl's favorite activity was coaching his children and other children in the community. The list grew to over 100 teams. He had a spirit of love and joy that he shared freely with his family and friends.

Carl was a member of Holy Sepulcher Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Succop, whom he married on Feb. 14, 1976; two sons, Nathan (Briana) Succop of Nashville, Tenn., and Christopher Succop of Glenshaw; one daughter, Andrea (Frank) Tigano of Valencia; five grandchildren, Rhetta Grace Succop, Corinne Marie Succop, Permelia Gray Succop, Ellis John Tigano and Leo Frank Tigano; three sisters, Mary Dickson of Butler, Nancy (Laurence) McCullough of Big Canoe, Ga., and Lynne (Tom) Betzwieser of Hickory, N.C.; five brothers, Lawrence Succop of Pittsburgh, J. William (Nancy) Succop of Pittsburgh, David (Robyn) Succop of Cornelius, N.C., James (Carole) Succop of Jefferson Borough, Pa., and Benjamin (Sara Lou) Succop of Morganton, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Arthur Merrill of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Stevens and Sarah Merrill; one sister-in-law, Mary Succop; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Dickson and Reid King.

SUCCOP - Friends of Carl J.D. Succop, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Laurence McCullough, his brother-in-law, officiating.

Online condolences can be given at



124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

