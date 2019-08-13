Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl L. Comperatore, 72, of Sarver passed away Wednesday while surrounded by his family at Allegheny General Hospital.

Carl was born July 5, 1947, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of the late Eva (Hank) and Frank Comperatore Sr.

He was a 1965 graduate of Freeport High School. His friends knew him as Carl Baker.

Carl served his country for four years during the Vietnam War as an air traffic control man, stationed in California. He received his honorable discharge in 1969.

Carl came home and took a job with Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He worked there for 20 years as a crane operator and welder at the Bagdad and Leechburg mills. Carl was then employed by McClymonds Supply & Transit, where he retired as a welder.

Carl was a member of the Freeport Eagles. He had been a member of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

He and his wife had enjoyed trail riding on their horses. He enjoyed the outdoors, target shooting, fishing, singing karaoke, going to Lernerville Speedway and spending time with his friends at the Sarver Vets.

Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen A. (Martin) Comperatore; two daughters, Kelly and Doug Meeder of Shaler Township, and Dawn Comeratore-Schafer of Leechburg; his son, Corey and Helen Comperatore of Buffalo Township; and his stepson, Steve Warheit of Freeport.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; three half-brothers and a half-sister.

COMPERATORE - Family and friends of Carl L. Comperatore, who died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Rob Wilson of Zion United Methodist Church of Sarver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarver Veterans Club, 641 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055.

Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019

