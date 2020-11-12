1/1
Carl R. Hirth
1929 - 2020
Carl R. Hirth, 91, of Cabot, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born July 7, 1929, in West View, he was the son of John H. Hirth and Jennie R. Rohrbacher Hirth.

Carl proudly served in the U.S. Navy during Korea on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp CV-18.

He worked as a supervisor of maintenance and construction for Equitable Gas.

He was a scoutmaster for 11 years and his troop received the highest award for conservation.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline R. (Robinson) Hirth, whom he married Aug. 18, 1950; his son, Carl R. Hirth Jr. of Franklin; two daughters, Laura (Neil) DeNunzio of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Andrea (Bob) Hirth of Herman; his daughter-in-law, April Hirth; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.

HIRTH - Friends of Carl R. Hirth, who died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, will be received from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
13
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
