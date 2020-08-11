1/1
Carl R. Roll
Carl R. Roll, 92, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 5, 1928, in Butler, and was the son of the late Edward W. Roll and the late Marvel Somerville Roll.

Carl was a graduate of DeVry Technology, where he received a certification in TV repair.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II in small weapons/arms repair.

Carl worked at Airco as a mechanic, retiring in 1987. He was a former stock car driver and mechanic, and enjoyed woodworking, working with leather, fishing, hunting and cooking.

He was a member of North Street Christian Church.

He is survived by one son, James D. Roll of Butler; three daughters, Carol D. Foran and Philip Lariviere of Grass Valley, Calif., Wendy M. Lascuola of Butler, and Stacy L. Wade of East Butler; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, David L. (Tina) Roll of Polk, Pa.; one brother-in-law, Lester T. (Wanda) Kelly of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Hazel Hilliard of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura J. (Kelly) Roll, whom he married Oct. 23, 1949, and who passed away Dec. 8, 2012; a son, Larry E. Roll; a grandson, Shayne Roll; a brother, James E. Roll; and his sister, Maryann Glover.

ROLL - Friends of Carl R. Roll, who died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Jake Klutinoty officiating.

A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
