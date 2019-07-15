Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl W. Brandstetter. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl W. Brandstetter, 91, of Evans City passed away on Friday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.

Born April 9, 1928, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Carl F. Brandstetter and Blanche M. Richt Brandstetter.

Carl was a former member of Park United Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.

He was an excellent carpenter and enjoyed woodworking. He loved baseball, especially the Pirates. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family. Carl will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, John M. Thomas, Vicky Lynn (Roy) Yeck, Cheryl Ann Bordt and Daren J. (Chris) Brandstetter; his grandchildren, Dana, Renee, Melissa, Andy, Jessi, Mark, Jeffrey, Kelly, Gregory, Travis, Bryan and Alex; his 20 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Eisenbrown.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Cunningham Brandstetter, who passed away on Sept. 22, 2011; his grandson, Timmy; his sister, Clara Burr; his daughter-in-law, Carol Thomas; and his son-in-law, James Bordt.

BRANDSTETTER - Friends of Carl W. Brandstetter, who died Friday, July 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carl will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

