Carl W. Lopiccolo, 72, of Butler, passed away, Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Giovonni and Alma Mae (McCauley) Lopiccolo.
He was retired from the Local Labor Union 1058 out of Pittsburgh.
He enjoyed bowling and was a member of various leagues. He also enjoyed traveling, cutting grass, and especially spending time with his family.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Healey of Missouri and Jason Bester of Butler; two daughters, Shannon (Doug) Harmon of Renfrew and Tambi (Galen) Wade of Ohio; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Wheeler of Washington, Pa.; and one brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Giovonni; two brothers; and two sisters.
LOPICCOLO - Friends of Carl W. Lopiccolo, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.