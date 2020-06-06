Carl W. Lopiccolo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl W. Lopiccolo, 72, of Butler, passed away, Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Giovonni and Alma Mae (McCauley) Lopiccolo.
He was retired from the Local Labor Union 1058 out of Pittsburgh.
He enjoyed bowling and was a member of various leagues. He also enjoyed traveling, cutting grass, and especially spending time with his family.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Healey of Missouri and Jason Bester of Butler; two daughters, Shannon (Doug) Harmon of Renfrew and Tambi (Galen) Wade of Ohio; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Wheeler of Washington, Pa.; and one brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Giovonni; two brothers; and two sisters.
LOPICCOLO - Friends of Carl W. Lopiccolo, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved