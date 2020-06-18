Carl W. Sarvey, 55, of Butler, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of Alice (Grounds) and the late Silas Sarvey.
Carl enjoyed riding in his boat and on his quad, fishing and anything outdoors, but loved nothing more than being with family and his German shepherd, Smokey.
He most recently worked with Phoenix Building Services and was known to be excellent with drywall and plaster work.
Carl was the beloved husband of Rhonda (Eury) Sarvey; the loving father of Lisa (Barry) Morrison, Kelly (Jason) Sarvey and Jennifer Sarvey; and the grandfather of Braden, Austin, Justin, Leah, Cory and Audrey.
In addition to his mother, Alice Sarvey, he is also survived by his sisters, Brenda Wallace and Christine (Robert) Young; and his extended family.
SARVEY - The burial of Carl W. Sarvey, who died Friday, June 12, 2020, was held privately at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
