Carl "Junior" White Jr., 75, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UPMC Passavant following a short illness.
Carl was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Carl G. White Sr. and the late Ingrid K. Erickson White.
Carl was self-employed in the roofing/siding business. After his retirement, he delivered newspapers for the Butler Eagle.
Carl grew up in the "seldom seen" Beechview area off Route 51.
He will be remembered for helping friends and family anytime they needed anything. He loved to keep busy.
Carl is survived by four nieces, Marge McKinnis, Carol (Bill) Smith, Joann (Dennis Hay) Steele and Mary Steele; and his nephew, Edward (Kathy) Giles.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Mason White; two brothers and one sister.
WHITE - Services and burial for Carl "Junior" White Jr., who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, were private.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020