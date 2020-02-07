Carla Sue Mack of Harrisville passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2020, following a two-week illness. She was 48.
Carla was born Jan. 16, 1972, in Grove City, to William D. and Verna "Susie" (Hoover) Richards.
She was a member of Harrisville United Methodist Church.
Carla was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School in 1989.
She was a registered nurse and had been employed at Franklin Regional and later Butler Memorial Hospital. Most recently, she was a private duty nurse working with children.
Carla is survived by a son, Terrance J. "T.J." Mack of Slippery Rock; her mother, Susie Richards at home; a granddaughter, Briella Leitch at home; and a brother, Willie Richards of Harrisville.
In addition to her father, Carla was preceded in death by her grandparents.
MACK - The family of Carla Sue Mack, who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020