1/
Carol A. Hord
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Hord, 74, of Callery passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Born June 30, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ethel Jenning Neely.

Carol worked as a laborer for the James Austin Co.

She is survived by her significant other, Robert "Bob" Dugan of Callery; her daughter, Kim Shaffer of Evans City; her stepdaughters, Tammy (Anthony) Jakicic of Natrona Heights, and Teri (Eric) Sweeny of Freeport; her grandchildren, Nicole Shaffer of Callery, Brittany (Tim) Nolder of Pittsburgh, Amber (Eric) Haught-Hosholder of New Kensington, David (Ashley) Haught Jr. of New Kensington, Michael (Kendra) Haught of Natrona Heights, Emily Sweeny of Freeport, and Shane Sweeny of Freeport; her great-grandchildren, Memphis Hosholder, and Kinsley and Ryleigh Haught; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas (Judy) Neely.

HORD - All services are private for Carol A. Hord, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved