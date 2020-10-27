Carol A. Hord, 74, of Callery passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Born June 30, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ethel Jenning Neely.
Carol worked as a laborer for the James Austin Co.
She is survived by her significant other, Robert "Bob" Dugan of Callery; her daughter, Kim Shaffer of Evans City; her stepdaughters, Tammy (Anthony) Jakicic of Natrona Heights, and Teri (Eric) Sweeny of Freeport; her grandchildren, Nicole Shaffer of Callery, Brittany (Tim) Nolder of Pittsburgh, Amber (Eric) Haught-Hosholder of New Kensington, David (Ashley) Haught Jr. of New Kensington, Michael (Kendra) Haught of Natrona Heights, Emily Sweeny of Freeport, and Shane Sweeny of Freeport; her great-grandchildren, Memphis Hosholder, and Kinsley and Ryleigh Haught; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas (Judy) Neely.
HORD - All services are private for Carol A. Hord, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.