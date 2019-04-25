Carol A. Huerbin, 80, of Butler, formerly of Mars passed away on Tuesday evening at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Grace Oswald Richter.
A homemaker, Carol had been a member of St. Kilian Church and the Christian Mothers. She also was a member of the Secular Franciscans of St. Michael and the Deanery of Catholic Council Women.
Surviving are four daughters, Margaret A. Huerbin of New Castle, Diane (Jeff) Russi of North Carolina, Joan Bolton of Pittsburgh, and Irene Godberg of Butler; three sons, Richard D. (Susan) Huerbin of Butler, Andrew P. (Janet) Huerbin of Florida, and Anthony J. (Norman) Huerbin of Connoquenessing; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She is also survived by three brothers, William Richter of Cabot, James Richter of Pittsburgh, and Thomas J. Richter of Gibsonia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Huerbin; and two sisters, Grace Sands and Nancy Skalos.
HUERBIN - Friends of Carol A. Huerbin, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Please meet at the church.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019