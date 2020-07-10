1/
Carol A. Lockhart
Carol A. Lockhart, 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 28, 1949, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George R. Harley and Vera Logeman Harley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 52 years, Ronald E. Lockhart Sr., whom she married on Aug. 5, 1967; her sons, Ronald E. Lockhart Jr. and his wife, Roxanne, of Cranberry Township, and Jeffrey G. Lockhart and his wife, Meredith, of Economy; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Lockhart.
Carol loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
LOCKHART - The family of Carol A. Lockhart, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Due to public health concerns, attendees are asked to please wear a facial covering, practice social distancing and limit physical contact.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. David Egan as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Carol's honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
