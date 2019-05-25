Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Morgus. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church 432 Center Ave Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. Hovis Morgus, 75, of Butler passed away Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries surrounded by her family.

Born April 5, 1944, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary Tilko Hovis.

Carol was employed for many years as a registered nurse at Butler Memorial Hospital. Working as a nurse, she found great joy in helping others.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

Carol was very close to her late husband, Michael or "Mick" as he was lovingly known, with whom she spent 49 happy years. Their two Lhasa Apsos, Molly and Lizzie, were their loyal and loving companions.

In her free time, Carol enjoyed cooking, but most of all, she loved being with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Swartout and her husband, Tom, of Pine Richland; her sons, Michael Morgus and his wife, Susan, and Tim Morgus and his wife, Sari, both of Butler; and nine grandchildren, Nathaniel, William and Catherine Morgus, Alec, Emma, Tyler and Andy Swartout, and Jackson and Wyatt Morgus, all of whom loved her dearly.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert J. Hovis and his wife, Ching, of Los Angeles, and David Hovis, of Butler; and one sister, Susan Laughner of Ridgeway, Pa.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mick" Morgus, who passed away Oct. 24, 2015; and two sisters, Mary Lou Fiechuk and Linda Miller.

MORGUS - Friends of Carol A. Hovis Morgus, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in memory of Carol to be given to Butler Health System Foundation, Women's Imaging Center, One Hospital Way, Butler, PA. 16001, to honor Carol's late sister, Mary Lou Fiechuk, and her Concordia health aide, Wendy Stephens.

