Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Warnock. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. Warnock, of Butler, passed away early Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler. She was 77.

She was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Regina Kuzir.

Carol was a 1960 graduate of Mount Assisi Academy in Pittsburgh, and a 1963 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing.

Carol worked as a nurse for over 40 years, many of those years in the labor and delivery unit of Butler Memorial Hospital. She retired in 2006.

She loved animals, especially her cat, and enjoyed reading, needlepoint and spending time with her family.

She was a long-time member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Surviving are her son, Michael of West Mifflin; and her daughter, Melissa Timmons of Butler; two grandchildren, Karak (Yesenia) Ireland of Saginaw, Texas, and Luke Timmons of Butler; and her brother, James M. Kuzir of McKees Rocks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle L. Klingensmith.

WARNOCK - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for Carol A. Warnock, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, was held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Online condolences can be given at



Carol A. Warnock, of Butler, passed away early Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler. She was 77.She was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Regina Kuzir.Carol was a 1960 graduate of Mount Assisi Academy in Pittsburgh, and a 1963 graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing.Carol worked as a nurse for over 40 years, many of those years in the labor and delivery unit of Butler Memorial Hospital. She retired in 2006.She loved animals, especially her cat, and enjoyed reading, needlepoint and spending time with her family.She was a long-time member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Butler.Surviving are her son, Michael of West Mifflin; and her daughter, Melissa Timmons of Butler; two grandchildren, Karak (Yesenia) Ireland of Saginaw, Texas, and Luke Timmons of Butler; and her brother, James M. Kuzir of McKees Rocks.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle L. Klingensmith.WARNOCK - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for Carol A. Warnock, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, was held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close