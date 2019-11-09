Carol A. Wiles, 70, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born in 1949 in Butler, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Lottie T. (Skal) Hays.
Carol loved to bake, cake decoration and cooking shows. She loved Lifetime movies and shows.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
She loved her grandchildren and going to the beach.
She was the wife of the late Dennis E. Wiles Sr. for more than 50 years.
She was the mother of Dennis E. (Nicole Lavery) Wiles Jr., Tina M. Miller and Diana L. (Albert) Wiles.
She is survived by six brothers and two sisters.
She was the grandmother of Dalton, Brittany and Dennis III; the great-grandmother of Owen and Kileyl; and she was loved by Donnie Marcellus and Dorrie Pacoe.
She was preceded in death by one brother; and five great-grandchildren.
WILES - Friends of Carol A. Wiles, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2019