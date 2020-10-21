Carol Ann Ekey, 62, of Zelienople passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born March 29, 1958, in Riverhead, N.Y., she was the daughter of Alice T. Lechmanski Kehoe and the late Thomas P. Kehoe, who passed away in 2007.
Carol was a kind-hearted, thoughtful woman, who had a wonderful sense of humor. She knew how to have a good time and was extremely selfless, always putting other's needs before her own. She loved music and dogs, especially her Guardian Angel, Stanley. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her friends and family. Carol will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 20 years, Robert Ekey; her mother, Alice T. Kehoe; her daughter, Georgia (Scott) Parrish; her son, Shawn Ekey; her grandchildren, Kaya, Caeden, O'Ryan and Beckham; her brothers, Kevin R. (Mara) Kehoe and Thomas M. (Song) Kehoe; and her sister, Karen (James) Keskinen.
EKEY - Friends of Carol Ann Ekey, who died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A blessing service will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol's honor to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073, or online at www.lcfamerica.org
.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.