Carol Ann Mashuda, 76, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her residence.

She was born April 11, 1943, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John Hamder and Catherin Izzo Hamder.

Carol was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed bingo, crosswords and crocheting.

Carol was always caring and giving toward people, especially her family.

She was a Butler High School graduate.

Carol was previously employed as a CNA at Butler Hospital.

She is survived by one son, Raphael V. Mashuda of Butler; one daughter, Rachel Ann Mashuda of Butler; one grandson, Cory R. Mashuda and his fiancée, Jaclyn Costanini; three great-grandchildren, Cian, Coltin and Conner Mashuda; and one brother, Richard Mashuda of Butler.

She is also survived by her nieces and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard John Mashuda, who passed away on March 11, 1998; and three brothers, Ronald, Leslie and John Hamder.

MASHUDA - Friends of Carol Ann Mashuda, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. John Baver as celebrant.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

