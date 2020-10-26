1/1
Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw, 82, of Sarver passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler surrounded by her family.

Born May 7, 1938, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Fahr (Wylie) Simpson.

She worked for over 30 years and retired from Du-Co Ceramics.

Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who always wanted the best for her children.

She enjoyed spending time fishing and singing karaoke. She loved her trips to the casino and the thrill of gambling. She was a feisty woman with a bold personality who touched the lives of all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her four sons, Butch Shaw of Sarver, Rick Shaw of Sarver, Louis (Val) Shaw of Saxonburg, and Russ Shaw of Sarver; her daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Wilson of Butler; her sister, Joy Howard of Ligonier; her eleven grandchildren, Pernell (Allison) Shaw, Travis (Alyssa) Shaw, Wesley (Erin) Shaw, Nicholle (Troy) Reinsel, Lindsay Shaw, Kylie (Josh) Haupt, Stacey (Joe Cole) Shaw, Garrett Shaw, Carl Shaw, Ashley (Dakota) Collins and Caitlin Shaw; and her two great-grandchildren, Tiegan and Calder. She also leaves many other friends and family who will sadly miss her.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and sidekick, Lois J. Doerr; and her two brothers, George F. Simpson and Louis C. Simpson.

The family would like to thank the Crane Hospice Care Team and staff at Sunnyview for their support during this difficult time.

Simpson-Shaw - Visitation for Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home.

Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery in West Sunbury.

For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved