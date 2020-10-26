Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw, 82, of Sarver passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler surrounded by her family.
Born May 7, 1938, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Fahr (Wylie) Simpson.
She worked for over 30 years and retired from Du-Co Ceramics.
Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who always wanted the best for her children.
She enjoyed spending time fishing and singing karaoke. She loved her trips to the casino and the thrill of gambling. She was a feisty woman with a bold personality who touched the lives of all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her four sons, Butch Shaw of Sarver, Rick Shaw of Sarver, Louis (Val) Shaw of Saxonburg, and Russ Shaw of Sarver; her daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Wilson of Butler; her sister, Joy Howard of Ligonier; her eleven grandchildren, Pernell (Allison) Shaw, Travis (Alyssa) Shaw, Wesley (Erin) Shaw, Nicholle (Troy) Reinsel, Lindsay Shaw, Kylie (Josh) Haupt, Stacey (Joe Cole) Shaw, Garrett Shaw, Carl Shaw, Ashley (Dakota) Collins and Caitlin Shaw; and her two great-grandchildren, Tiegan and Calder. She also leaves many other friends and family who will sadly miss her.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and sidekick, Lois J. Doerr; and her two brothers, George F. Simpson and Louis C. Simpson.
The family would like to thank the Crane Hospice Care Team and staff at Sunnyview for their support during this difficult time.
Simpson-Shaw - Visitation for Carol Ann Simpson-Shaw, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home.
Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery in West Sunbury.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.