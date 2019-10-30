Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann "Annie" Twentier. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born March 3, 1941, in Penn Township, and was the daughter of the late Lewis E. Davis and the late Gertrude A. Snyder Davis.

Carol was a 1959 graduate of Butler High School.

She worked as a waitress at A & W Root Beer, Isaly's Point, Rock Ann Haven and Vin and Joe's Bar, retiring in March of 2003.

Carol was Protestant by faith.

She is survived by two sons, Brian E. Cratty of Butler, and Greg A. Cratty of Panama City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Samantha Cratty, Eric Cratty and Scott Cratty; one brother, Bill Davis of Butler; two sisters, Kathy Kindos and her husband, Mike, of Butler, and Donna Kirk and her husband, Butch; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Twentier, whom she married on June 18, 1988, and who passed away on Jan. 16, 2009; two brothers, Raymond and Mike; and her sister, Jeanne.

TWENTIER - According to her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Carol Ann "Annie" Twentier, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to the , Attn: of Butler, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

