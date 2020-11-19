Carol (Seely) Clark, 87, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
She was born March 8, 1933, in Chicora, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Catherine Kehm Seely.
She worked with the VNA for a number of years in accounting and office management.
Above all else, Carol was known for her devotion to her family.
She was the loving mother of Thomas (Donna) Clark; grandmother of Danielle (Geoffrey) Horton, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Shouvlin, and Andrew Clark and his special friend, Haley; and was the great-grandmother of Adalyn and Emery Horton.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Howard J. Clark; and her sisters, Ruth (Seely) Janicki and Imogene (Seely) Brookhart Kraus.
CLARK - Arrangements for Carol (Seely) Clark, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Her burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 200 North St., Butler, PA 16001.
