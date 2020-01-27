Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Clay. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Luciano's Italian Brick Oven 161 Scharberry Lane Mars , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol J. Clay, 76, of Mars, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Born in Black Township, Somerset County, Pa., on June 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George "G. G." and Miriam Hall Kincaid.

Carol had worked as a secretary for Ed Shields Realty and John Paracca Flooring, and was a clerk for Planet Mart in Mars.

She was also an auction clerk for Barkley Auctions in Evans City and enjoyed collecting antiques.

Active in the community, she was a member of the Valencia Historical Society and at one time was involved in Girl Scouts.

She was a former member of the Valencia United Methodist Church.

Carol loved Civil War history and often traveled to Civil War sites. She was active with her husband for shows, musicals, and plays at Mars High School. For many years, Carol worked the concession stand for the Mars Area School District. She also coached girls' softball.

Carol most enjoyed the time she spent with her grandkids.

Surviving are her husband, Marlin J. Clay, who she married on Oct. 6, 1962; a daughter-in-law, Michele "Shellee" Klingensmith Clay of Cranberry Township; her grandchildren, Morgan Kathleen Clay and Marshall Kincaid Clay; a sister, Mary Kincaid of White Oak; and a brother, Ralph Kincaid (Doris) of Rockwood.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Ann Clay, and her son, Michael J. Clay.

CLAY - Friends of Carol J. Clay, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, are invited to a celebration of life from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Luciano's Italian Brick Oven, 161 Scharberry Lane, Mars.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pa., 16053.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crow Ave. Mars.

Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020

