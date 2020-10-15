1/1
Carol J. Miller
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. (Rankin) Miller, 72, of Butler died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 4, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen Rankin.

Carol worked in Saxonburg as a cook for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and cooking and singing karaoke.

Carol was the loving mother of William (Iris) Miller of Clinton Township, Lori (Joe) Coon of Valencia, Christina (Shane) Miller of Freeport; the honorary mother of Randy Klingensmith, Randy Shetter and Adam Shetter; the proud grandmother of Marshall Shunk, Shaine (Skyler) Coon, Justine Miller, Brady Coon, Tresa Coon and Logan Shetter; the dear sister of Brenda (Rich) Hughes, Mary Doerr, Martha (Dave) Hughes, Donna (Duene) Douglass, Cindy (Dennis) Rankin-Lemons, David (Diane) Rankin, Chuck Rankin, and the late Phyllis Nicoletti and Pamela Filsinger.

MILLER - A celebration of life for Carol J. (Rankin) Miller, who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, will be announced at a later time.

In Carol's honor, memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Arrangements were handled by Ball Funeral Chapel, Pittsburgh.

Please visit www.ballfc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved