Carol J. (Rankin) Miller, 72, of Butler died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 4, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen Rankin.
Carol worked in Saxonburg as a cook for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and cooking and singing karaoke.
Carol was the loving mother of William (Iris) Miller of Clinton Township, Lori (Joe) Coon of Valencia, Christina (Shane) Miller of Freeport; the honorary mother of Randy Klingensmith, Randy Shetter and Adam Shetter; the proud grandmother of Marshall Shunk, Shaine (Skyler) Coon, Justine Miller, Brady Coon, Tresa Coon and Logan Shetter; the dear sister of Brenda (Rich) Hughes, Mary Doerr, Martha (Dave) Hughes, Donna (Duene) Douglass, Cindy (Dennis) Rankin-Lemons, David (Diane) Rankin, Chuck Rankin, and the late Phyllis Nicoletti and Pamela Filsinger.
MILLER - A celebration of life for Carol J. (Rankin) Miller, who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, will be announced at a later time.
In Carol's honor, memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Arrangements were handled by Ball Funeral Chapel, Pittsburgh.
