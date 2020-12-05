1/
Carol Jo McVicker
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jo (Kapusta) McVicker of Butler passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 70.

The daughter of the late John and Anne Kapusta, Carol was born June 25, 1950, and was raised in Finleyville.

She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1968, before receiving her bachelor's degree, and then her master's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1974.

She was a teacher for 13 years at multiple schools, including in the Butler Area School District, until retiring to become a full-time homemaker.

Carol was a devoted and caring mother, had a lifelong passion for reading, and was known for her warm and compassionate personality.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Cory McVicker of Butler, and Adam McVicker of State College; her sisters, Dolores (Paul) Katus of McCandless, Marie (Jerry) Pietroboni of Aurora, Colo., and Judy (Richard Channell) Williams of Finleyville; and her 12 nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her brother Tom Kapusta.

MCVICKER - A private viewing for Carol Jo (Kapusta) McVicker, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, was held Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin, Pa.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Chestnut Street
Franklin, PA 16323
(814) 437-3048
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved