Carol "Sue" Keefer, 88, of Rimersburg passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Clarview Nursing Home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Rimersburg, the daughter of Paul Revere and Helen Lillian (Hawk) Kroh.

Sue was a 1950 graduate of Union Joint High School.

She was a member of Lawsonham United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed attending many church activities.

Sue loved being a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was an excellent cook and always made big meals for everyone.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and was a member of the Ladies Quilting Group.

Sue liked watching the Pirates and the Steelers play.

She will be remembered as being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who was friendly with everyone she would meet.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Arthur Lewis Keefer Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Rimersburg, Patricia Sue Jacobs and her husband, Charles, of Bonaire, Ga., and Kathy Frances Barker and her husband, Keith, of Grayson, Ga.; her grandchildren, Kristin Ann Sell and her husband, Preston, Kari Sue Lemoine and her husband, Tym, Trevor Allan Barker, Jenna Rose Jacobs, and Nicolas Ryan Jacobs and his companion, Alexis Bramblett; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ellie Sue and Raylan Keefer Lemoine, and Carter Jacobs; a step granddaughter, Tonia Marie Jacobs; one step great-grandchild, Jayla; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Keefer of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Arthur Lewis Keefer Sr., whom she married April 12, 1952, and who died March 24, 2004; her son, Douglas Paul Keefer; her sister, Eizetta Walker; and a brother-in-law, Frank Walker.

The family would like to thank the staff of Chicora Medical Center and Clarview Nursing Home for their loving care they provided to Sue.

KEEFER - A private family service for Carol "Sue" Keefer, who died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, will be held followed by a private burial in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Rimersburg.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sue's family or view a tribute honoring her life, please visit



