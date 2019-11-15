Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Kelly, 77, of West Sunbury passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at Grove City Medical Center. Carol was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Carol was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Grove City. She was the daughter of Emmett and Bula Freshcorn.

Carol was in the first graduating class from Moniteau High School. Later in life, Carol graduated from Wexford Business School with an associate degree in business science.

Carol was first married to Sherwood Soose, then Albert Isaac, and then to Joseph Kelly, all of which preceded her in death.

Carol was not afraid of hard work. She retired from the Wine & Spirits Store in New Castle as an assistant manager after 25 years of service. She first took employment at Bobbie Brooks as a seamstress, then was employed at Slippery Rock University for a number of years as a secretary. Carol also worked at Sheetz in Harrisville, and helped with opening the store up.

Carol could always be found outside in the garden. Carol was raised on a farm, which contributed to her love of animals. She wasn't afraid to lend a hand when it came with the day to day running of the farm. She helped with raising the livestock and she loved to ride horses. Her family enjoyed many of Carol's home cooked meals that she loved to make.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Sherridyn Pistorius and her husband, Dave, of Chicora, Darylee McAfee and her husband, Patrick, of Plain Grove, Pa., Tyolonda Parson of Chicora, Kareyma Cummins and her husband, Brian, of West Sunbury, and Omahr Isaac of Butler; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; her brothers, Dale, Paul and Daryl Freshcorn; a sister, Arlene Kummer; an infant brother; her sons-in-law, William Mangel and Jeffrey Parson; and a grandson, Reben Mangel.

KELLY - A memorial service for Carol Kelly, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, will be held at a later date.

The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville, is handling the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting



Carol Kelly, 77, of West Sunbury passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at Grove City Medical Center. Carol was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Carol was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Grove City. She was the daughter of Emmett and Bula Freshcorn.Carol was in the first graduating class from Moniteau High School. Later in life, Carol graduated from Wexford Business School with an associate degree in business science.Carol was first married to Sherwood Soose, then Albert Isaac, and then to Joseph Kelly, all of which preceded her in death.Carol was not afraid of hard work. She retired from the Wine & Spirits Store in New Castle as an assistant manager after 25 years of service. She first took employment at Bobbie Brooks as a seamstress, then was employed at Slippery Rock University for a number of years as a secretary. Carol also worked at Sheetz in Harrisville, and helped with opening the store up.Carol could always be found outside in the garden. Carol was raised on a farm, which contributed to her love of animals. She wasn't afraid to lend a hand when it came with the day to day running of the farm. She helped with raising the livestock and she loved to ride horses. Her family enjoyed many of Carol's home cooked meals that she loved to make.Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Sherridyn Pistorius and her husband, Dave, of Chicora, Darylee McAfee and her husband, Patrick, of Plain Grove, Pa., Tyolonda Parson of Chicora, Kareyma Cummins and her husband, Brian, of West Sunbury, and Omahr Isaac of Butler; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; her brothers, Dale, Paul and Daryl Freshcorn; a sister, Arlene Kummer; an infant brother; her sons-in-law, William Mangel and Jeffrey Parson; and a grandson, Reben Mangel.KELLY - A memorial service for Carol Kelly, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, will be held at a later date.The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville, is handling the arrangements.Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close