Carole L. Keys, 79, of Middlesex Township, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2020, at Manor Care in the North Hills.
Born April 30, 1940, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George and Loretta Simpson Curry.
Carole had been a nurse at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, and also worked as a medical transcriptionist for Dr. Stepanow. She also had worked as a clerk at Mars Drug Store.
She attended Sarver Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Carole enjoyed knitting.
Surviving are her husband, William C. Keys, whom she married on Nov. 14, 1958; two daughters, Janette Keys of Santo Domingo, and the Rev. LuAnn Hazekamp (the Rev. James) of Fremont, Ind.; her grandchildren, Andrew (Dani), Matthew (Heidi) and Nathan (Mara) Hazekamp; her great-grandchildren, Keenan, Hannah and Samuel; and her sisters, Lois Janke of Mars, and Jetta Werrline of Chicago, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Billy Keys.
KEYS - Friends of Carole L. Keys, who died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will follow at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to DSANI, P.O. Box 13611, Fort Wayne, IN 46865.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020