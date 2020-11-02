Carol L. Swain (née Stein), 85, of Valencia, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 27, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter to the late Carl and Mable (née Beroske) Stein.
She graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo and later worked as a laboratory technician at the Institute of Silicate Research at Toledo University, where she majored in dietetics. She also was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
As a student at TU, she met her future husband, Richard S. Swain, of Cleveland, who was completing his master's degree in silicate science through a research fellowship. They were married Dec. 17, 1955, at Peace Lutheran Church in Toledo, and later relocated to the Pittsburgh area.
Mrs. Swain was a member of Glade Run United Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Swain was the beloved mother of T. Andrew (Sonnie) Swain of Ross Township, Bonnie (Glen) Schindly of Wickliffe, Ohio, and Daniel (Connie) Swain of Akron, Ohio. She was also the dear grandmother of Joshua and Elijah Swain of Ross Township.
She was preceded in death by her husband in Feb. 2010; as well as her sister, Mrs. Virginia Hiller; and brother, Mr. Melvin Stein, both of Toledo.
The family also wants to extend special appreciation to Amedisys Hospice in Butler, especially our guardian angels, Kristy, Ruth, Amy, and Chaplain Dave.
SWAIN - A celebration of life will be held for Carol L. Swain (née Stein), who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Glade Run U.P. Church, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia.
Interment will be at Glade Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Glade Run U.P. Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.
