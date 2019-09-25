Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Long Courtney. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel 67 North Main Street Mount Gilead , OH 43338 (419)-946-3040 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel 67 North Main Street Mount Gilead , OH 43338 View Map Funeral 4:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel 67 North Main Street Mount Gilead , OH 43338 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Long Courtney, 77, of Cardington, Ohio, formerly of Harmony, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 22, 2019.

Born on Jan. 16, 1942, in Slippery Rock, Carol was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar and Bernice (McDevitt) Long.

She graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1960, and then married the love of her life, James "Jim" Lee Courtney. She and Jim were happily married for 45 years, until his death in 2005.

As a couple, they were devoted to raising their four children and setting a godly example for their family by serving the Lord and ministering to others.

Carol enjoyed helping her husband manage their orchard when they lived in Harmony and she used her gift of hospitality to bless all who visited. She especially enjoyed making special memories with her grandchildren.

She used her talent for quilting to make beautiful quilts to share with family and friends and to donate to the Flying J Ranch, as well as to Heartbeat of Morrow County, which is a pro-life ministry.

She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Marion, Ohio, and was active in the quilting ministry there, which provides quilts for recovering patients and nursing home residents.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda Hall and her husband, Ryland, of Lewis Center, Ohio; and three sons, Rick Courtney and his wife, Pam, of Monroe, Va., George Courtney and his wife, Rose, of Piney Flat, Tenn., and Mike Courtney and his wife, Leanne, of Mount Gilead, Ohio.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Iazzi, Matthew Hall, Noah Courtney, Graham Courtney, Monica (Sam) Walker and Victoria (Ben) Smith; as well as three great-grandchildren, Riley Iazzi, Matthias Walker and Isaiah Smith.

In addition, she is survived by her brother, Duane Long and his wife, Jo; her sister, Marilyn Peterson; and her sisters-in-law, Betty Long, Joan Courtney, Ruth Ann (Gary) Horne and Judy Courtney.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Ruth Courtney; her brother, Bill Long; her brothers-in-law, George Courtney Jr., Jack Courtney and Tom Courtney; and her nephew, Jeffrey Horne.

COURTNEY - Family visitation for Carol Long Courtney, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, Ohio.

The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Nicholas Worden officiating.

A private family burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Marion, Ohio, Heartbeat of Morrow County, or Hospice of Morrow County.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Carol's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting



Carol Long Courtney, 77, of Cardington, Ohio, formerly of Harmony, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 22, 2019.Born on Jan. 16, 1942, in Slippery Rock, Carol was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar and Bernice (McDevitt) Long.She graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1960, and then married the love of her life, James "Jim" Lee Courtney. She and Jim were happily married for 45 years, until his death in 2005.As a couple, they were devoted to raising their four children and setting a godly example for their family by serving the Lord and ministering to others.Carol enjoyed helping her husband manage their orchard when they lived in Harmony and she used her gift of hospitality to bless all who visited. She especially enjoyed making special memories with her grandchildren.She used her talent for quilting to make beautiful quilts to share with family and friends and to donate to the Flying J Ranch, as well as to Heartbeat of Morrow County, which is a pro-life ministry.She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Marion, Ohio, and was active in the quilting ministry there, which provides quilts for recovering patients and nursing home residents.Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda Hall and her husband, Ryland, of Lewis Center, Ohio; and three sons, Rick Courtney and his wife, Pam, of Monroe, Va., George Courtney and his wife, Rose, of Piney Flat, Tenn., and Mike Courtney and his wife, Leanne, of Mount Gilead, Ohio.She is also survived by six grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Iazzi, Matthew Hall, Noah Courtney, Graham Courtney, Monica (Sam) Walker and Victoria (Ben) Smith; as well as three great-grandchildren, Riley Iazzi, Matthias Walker and Isaiah Smith.In addition, she is survived by her brother, Duane Long and his wife, Jo; her sister, Marilyn Peterson; and her sisters-in-law, Betty Long, Joan Courtney, Ruth Ann (Gary) Horne and Judy Courtney.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Ruth Courtney; her brother, Bill Long; her brothers-in-law, George Courtney Jr., Jack Courtney and Tom Courtney; and her nephew, Jeffrey Horne.COURTNEY - Family visitation for Carol Long Courtney, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, Ohio.The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Nicholas Worden officiating.A private family burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Marion, Ohio, Heartbeat of Morrow County, or Hospice of Morrow County.Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Carol's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close