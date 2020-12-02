1/1
Carole A. Lawniczak
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, 84, of Carlisle, formerly of Karns City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carlisle.

Known as "Puddie" to friends and family, Carole was born March 28, 1936, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late George A. and D. Viola (Pfaff) Snyder.

Carole was a graduate of Karns City High School and following graduation, received training as a medical secretary in Pittsburgh.

She was a longtime member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church, and later attended Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle.

Carole treasured her childhood memories, and often told stories of visits to Grandma and Granddad Pfaff's farm, and of growing up in Karns City. She loved old barns and covered bridges, antiques, animals, nature, and enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, writing to friends and spending time with family.

Carole was married to Robert Lawniczak, who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2016.

She is remembered with love by her four daughters, Vicki Justus and her husband, Scott, of Sewickley, Tracy Cardillo and her husband, Tony, of Lansdale, Melanie Baumgarten and her husband, Mark, of Gibsonia, and Shari Kiser and her husband, Scott, of London, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Kristen, Mike (Dana), Danielle (Brian), Christy (Kevin), Nick, Katie, Matt, Olivia, Aryn, Kayla and Nate; four great-grandchildren, Ben, Marin, Evie and Enzo; her nephews, Don (Kathy) McElravy, Tom (Patty) McElravy, and Pete (Jeanine) McElravy; and her first husband, William McCollough.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Roseora and Donald McElravy.

LAWNICZAK - A virtual service for Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.

Interment will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Friends and family will be received at a celebration of life service planned for a later date.

A live stream link will be available on Carole's obituary page at www.hilefh.com shortly before the service begins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Service
01:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved