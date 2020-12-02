Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, 84, of Carlisle, formerly of Karns City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carlisle.
Known as "Puddie" to friends and family, Carole was born March 28, 1936, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late George A. and D. Viola (Pfaff) Snyder.
Carole was a graduate of Karns City High School and following graduation, received training as a medical secretary in Pittsburgh.
She was a longtime member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church, and later attended Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle.
Carole treasured her childhood memories, and often told stories of visits to Grandma and Granddad Pfaff's farm, and of growing up in Karns City. She loved old barns and covered bridges, antiques, animals, nature, and enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, writing to friends and spending time with family.
Carole was married to Robert Lawniczak, who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2016.
She is remembered with love by her four daughters, Vicki Justus and her husband, Scott, of Sewickley, Tracy Cardillo and her husband, Tony, of Lansdale, Melanie Baumgarten and her husband, Mark, of Gibsonia, and Shari Kiser and her husband, Scott, of London, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Kristen, Mike (Dana), Danielle (Brian), Christy (Kevin), Nick, Katie, Matt, Olivia, Aryn, Kayla and Nate; four great-grandchildren, Ben, Marin, Evie and Enzo; her nephews, Don (Kathy) McElravy, Tom (Patty) McElravy, and Pete (Jeanine) McElravy; and her first husband, William McCollough.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Roseora and Donald McElravy.
LAWNICZAK - A virtual service for Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.
Interment will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Friends and family will be received at a celebration of life service planned for a later date.
A live stream link will be available on Carole's obituary page at www.hilefh.com
shortly before the service begins.