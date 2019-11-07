Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole C. Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole C. Fennell Barnes, 81, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, 2019, at Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

Born April 27, 1938, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. "Sonny" and Helen Kravchuk Fennell.

Carole was the wife of Charles R. Barnes, whom she married on Aug. 19, 1972.

Carole graduated from Butler High School and Butler Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Following graduation, she moved to Cleveland and began working at the Cleveland Psychiatric Institute. Her career continued on as psychiatric charge nurse for St. Luke's Hospital, from where she retired in July of 1999.

Carole was always there for her grandchildren. She was an animal lover. She loved playing bingo and the lottery.

Carole will be missed by her husband of 47 years, Charles; her son, David A., husband of Kelley Barnes, of Arlington, Texas; her grandsons, David and Charles Barnes; along with several great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother, James A., husband of Janet K. Fennell, of Fenelton.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Ann Swartzlander and Janet E. Reeder; and her brother, Thomas W. Fennell.

BARNES - As per her wishes, there will be no public service for Carole C. Fennell Barnes, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

She will be buried with her parents in Worthington Lutheran Cemetery.

Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Lancaster/Conestoga, Pa., has been entrusted with arrangements.

