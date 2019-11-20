Carole S. Cole McElhinny, 74, of Evans City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Dec. 11, 1944, in Bellevue, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Emma Roscher Cole.
Carole was a hairdresser and had her own shop.
She was an avid baker and had made hundreds of wedding cakes.
She was a member of St. Kilian Church, where she sang with the choir for many years.
Surviving are her husband, John C. McElhinny, whom she married on April 19, 1969; a son, David (Bonnie) McElhinny of Mars; two grandsons, Sean and Adam McElhinny, both of Mars; a sister, Kathleen (Jim) Then of Slippery Rock; and three brothers, Robert Cole of Renfrew, James (Jan) Cole of Cranberry Township, and Thomas (Beth) Cole of Wexford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Cole.
MCELHINNY - Friends of Carole S. Cole McElhinny, who died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Entombment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia.
Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 700 Bursca Drive, Suite 706, Bridgeville, PA 15017, or to St. Kilian Church Food Pantry.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019