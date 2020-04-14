Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Susan McAfee. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Susan McAfee, 68, of Cranberry Township went to be with Jesus on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, while praying with her family.

A devout follower of Jesus, she was famous for her unwavering, remarkable faith. Even in the most trying of times, she had a peace that surpassed all earthly understanding. Her life was marked by true love and kindness.

Carole was born in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. A true Christmas Carole, her very life was a song of joyous praise.

She met her husband, Bob McAfee, in art school. They quickly fell in love, and their adoration for each other only grew stronger each year since their first date 50 years ago this year. They cherished every moment that they spent together, whether it be shopping, enjoying movies, going to restaurants, or vacationing to Niagara Falls, where they spent their honeymoon.

A caring, selfless and devoted mother, she homeschooled and raised her son, David McAfee, and later welcomed his wife, Elisa McAfee, into their family as she would her own daughter. They are thankful for the generational blessing in the Spirit that will impact their future children and their children's children.

Carole always put family first. She was the oldest of four and is survived by her kind and thoughtful mother, Dorothy Highberger of Oakmont; as well as her loving siblings, Paul Highberger of Beaver Falls, Leslie Lamanna of Virginia, and John Highberger of California.

In her free time, she enjoyed finding and perfecting new recipes, caring for her pet cockatiels, and sewing.

Carole was gentle and humble, yet a bold evangelist with a powerful desire to share the good news of Jesus and His living power to heal.

A note she had always kept at her bedside in her own writing, "Faith is the demonstration of confidence in God. Hebrews 11:1 - Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see."

MCAFEE - Arrangements for Carole Susan McAfee, who died Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to your local church.

