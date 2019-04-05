Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Jean Urnosky. View Sign

Caroline Jean Urnosky, 84, of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Renfrew and Evans City, went home to our Lord on Tuesday after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born Oct. 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Alvera (Piscitelli) Farinelli.

She was a member of the Citrus Heights Church of the Nazarene in Clermont, Fla., and a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.

Before the implementation of 911 in Evans City, Caroline spent five years as the dispatcher for the Evans City Police Department.

Caroline loved to bake, complete jigsaw puzzles, solve crossword and word search puzzles, and play card and board games.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Caroline is survived by her son, Daryl (Trish) Urnosky of Maryland; a daughter, Rosemarie Boyd of Arkansas; two brothers, George Farinelli of Texas, and Paul Farinelli of Kittanning; her companion, James Latford of Clermont, Fla.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Andrew Urnosky, whom she married Aug. 9, 1959. He passed away on June 10, 1996.

She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.

URNOSKY - Family and friends of Caroline J. Urnosky, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Evans City.

A private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Brandon Johns will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Caroline Jean Urnosky, 84, of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Renfrew and Evans City, went home to our Lord on Tuesday after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.Born Oct. 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Alvera (Piscitelli) Farinelli.She was a member of the Citrus Heights Church of the Nazarene in Clermont, Fla., and a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.Before the implementation of 911 in Evans City, Caroline spent five years as the dispatcher for the Evans City Police Department.Caroline loved to bake, complete jigsaw puzzles, solve crossword and word search puzzles, and play card and board games.She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Caroline is survived by her son, Daryl (Trish) Urnosky of Maryland; a daughter, Rosemarie Boyd of Arkansas; two brothers, George Farinelli of Texas, and Paul Farinelli of Kittanning; her companion, James Latford of Clermont, Fla.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Andrew Urnosky, whom she married Aug. 9, 1959. He passed away on June 10, 1996.She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.URNOSKY - Family and friends of Caroline J. Urnosky, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Evans City.A private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Brandon Johns will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Mount Chestnut.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, PA 16033.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home Inc

116 E Main St

Evans City , PA 16033

(724) 538-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close