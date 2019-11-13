Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Grieco. View Sign Service Information Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 303 Pittsburgh Street Scottdale , PA 15683 (724)-887-7110 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn A. Grecco, 83, of Mount Pleasant passed away, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 8, 1936, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Clara (Shuler) Trimbur.

Carolyn was a loving homemaker and cared for her family. She had previously been employed by Heckett Engineering Co. of Butler, and as a secretary for Pullman Standard Car Manufacturing Co.

She was a graduate of Butler High School.

She was a faithful member of the partner parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale, where she was active in various roles, including the church choir, faith formation instructor and eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the church's prayer chain.

Carolyn enjoyed music, art and poetry, and as a youth, received the Golden Poet Trophy presented by Milton Berle.

She is survived by her loving and caring children, John Grecco Jr., Joseph (Dana) Grecco, Julene Grecco, Jeffrey Grecco, Jeremy (Marcy) Grecco, Jennifer Grecco and Jason (Ruth Ann) Grecco; eight grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Trimbur (Cora Grace); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Grecco; her son, James Grecco; and her siblings, William A. and Arthur William Trimbur; Sister Mary Joseph Trimbur, Franciscan; Grace Mendus, Dorothy Mercurio, Patsy Trimbur, Peggy Phillips, Catherine Doerr, Helen Hohn, Suzy Reeves and Jeanne Lowe.

A special word of thanks to Patsy Silvis and Jamie Firestone, for the tender and compassionate care they provided to Carolyn.

GRECCO - Family and friends of Carolyn A. Grecco, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

The ministry of consolation will conduct a vigil service at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 146 Hawthorne Road, Millvale, PA 15209, St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or St. John the Baptist Church, 416 S. Broadway, Scottdale, PA 15683.

To share a message of condolence, please visit



