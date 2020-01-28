Carolyn G. Lyman, 72, of East Butler passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Irene (Lewandowski) Zalewski.
Carolyn had been a nurse in earlier years.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
She was a dog and horse lover, and enjoyed watching all Pittsburgh sports.
Surviving are her son, Robert (Sharon) Einstein of East Butler; three grandchildren, Emily Einstein, Jennifer (Steve) Farrell and Marguerite (Zach) Fisher; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James (Suzy) Zalewski and Steve Zalewski.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
LYMAN - A blessing service for Carolyn G. Lyman, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Interment will take place in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or at www.butlercountyhs.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020